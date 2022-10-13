13 dead since October 1 in Karnataka rains; CM Bommai directs relief measures

With 13 deaths and large-scale destruction to livestock and properties in different parts of rain-battered Karnataka since the beginning of this month, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of districts to be vigilant and visit affected areas. He also said there must be no lapses in the distribution of relief.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with DCs of rain-hit districts and took stock of the situation. "It has come to notice that there has been lapses in some places while recording damages. The DCs' must take the lead to avoid any lapses. The memoranda seeking relief must be based on the ground reality. Action must be initiated against the staff who show dereliction of duty," Bommai told officials.

"The commissioner of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) must issue a circular to issue an additional relief than NDRF guidelines for rain damages. The DCs' must make spot visits without fail and issue proper instructions to tahsildars in recording damages as well as in the distribution of compensation," he was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

Since October 1, due to rains, 28 livestock deaths have been reported, 3,309 houses have been damaged, crop in about 6,279 hectares have been affected. The government has opened five relief camps in which 1,330 affected people are taking shelter. Bommai said input subsidy must be disbursed on priority and the relief for rain-related damages that have occurred in October must be disbursed within this month after holding a joint survey immediately.

The damage to infrastructure must be classified depending upon the extent of damage and proposals should be submitted accordingly, he said, "all preventive measures must be taken to check the breach of tanks. If tanks are weak, precautions must be taken after taking into account water pressure and other minute details." He said reconstruction of damaged bridges must be prioritised and added that broken electricity poles and transformers must be repaired within 24 hours and power supply restored.

The Chief Minister also directed that preventive measures must be taken to check flash floods due to unprecedented rains lashing several districts in the state. There is no dearth of funds to distribute compensation for house and crop damage, he said. However, with regard to damage to infrastructure, an action plan must be prepared to seek funds and initiate work accordingly, he said and added that another round of meeting will be held after three days to discuss the damage to infrastructure.

As per the release, the accounts of the Deputy Commissioners has a total of Rs 635.13 crore to take up immediate rescue and relief works. Ministers Govind Karjol, Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle, in-charge ministers of several districts and senior officials participated in the conference. According to officials, during monsoon rains crops in 9,90,957 hectares were damaged and out of this for loss in 6,16,138 hectares, 8.83 lakh farmers have been given a compensation of Rs 947.8 crore.

Further in the next stage in another two days about 2 lakh farmers will be given about Rs 250 crore compensation. Officials also said from June 1 to September 30 due to rains and floods 48,485 houses were damaged, compensation has been given for 42,661 houses.