13 students from K'taka head to Scotland's Dundee varsity

A team of 13 students from three Universities will fly to Dundee University in Scotland, for a week-long residential programme supported by the British Council.

The programme will start on June 26. The students selected are from Gulbarga University, Bengaluru's University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, and the University of Agriculture Sciences.

Explaining the selection process, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said, "It was a four-month process. Each participating university identified research projects and assembled an interdisciplinary team of five students and teachers to monitor. The students were trained by Dundee University and after three months, they will will be hosted at the university campus for a week-long in-house programme."

The projects selected are: Assessment of gut microbiome profile and antimicrobial resistance pattern in local tribal population in Kalaburagi region by Gulbarga University; experimental investigation on usage of plastic oil and cooking oil as an alternate fuel in diesel engine by UVCE; and design and developing a low-cost solar-based sensor automatic irrigation system in remote areas of Karnataka by the Agriculture University.