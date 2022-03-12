136 Covid cases, two deaths reported in Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday registered 136 new coronavirus cases, taking the active cases in the state to 2,622.

Bengaluru Urban’s single-day tally stood at 87 and Chitradurga’s tally stood at 10. All other districts reported cases in single digit.

Two deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 40,018. One death each was reported from Belagavi and Uttara Kannada. Bengaluru reported zero deaths.

The state recorded 275 discharges, taking the total recoveries to 39,00,963. As many as 47,476 Covid tests were done on Saturday.

So far, Karnataka has seen 39,43,642 positive cases. The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.29%, while the case fatality rate for the day is 1.47%.

As many as 56,041 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total doses given so far to 10,19,79,644.

