13th edition of BIFFes slated for February-end

The 13th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) is scheduled for February 2022, after being cancelled in 2021, due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Traditionally, the annual film festival takes place in February-March. Early this year, officials had prepared a schedule for the screening of 250 films. But the festival was indefinitely postponed in March.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 edition.

“The film festival will go on for 8 days and it will be conducted the same way it has been held all these years. However, Covid protocols will be in place,” said Suneel Puranik, chairperson of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA). He said the festival has received a green signal from the government and a core committee has been formed.

The academy had received more than 200 entries last year for the competition. Since these films could not be screened, the organisers are contemplating screening them along with the selected fresh submissions.

No decision on awards yet

“We are still not sure if we will give out awards separately for the entries from previous year and this year or collectively for both years,” Puranik said.

If all goes as planned, the screenings will be held at three locations: VR Cinemas in Orion Mall, Ambarish Auditorium in Karnataka Chalanachitra Kalavidara Sangha in Chamarajpet and Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy in Banashankari in the last week of February.

However, a final decision on the protocols and other aspects of the festival will be taken by the core committee after a meeting with the chief minister, the organisers said.

