14 cases registered in Shivamogga violence: Police

14 cases registered in Shivamogga violence: Police

Among them, FIR has been registered in three cases

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Feb 22 2022, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 15:11 ist
Two bikes were torched in the city on Tuesday morning. Credit: DH Photo

As many as 14 cases have been registered in connection with the violence that erupted in Shivamogga during the funeral procession of the Bajrang Dal member on Monday, ADGP (Law & Order) of Karnataka Police Pratap Reddy said on Tuesday.

Among them, FIR has been registered in three cases. 

Also read: Shivamogga returning to normalcy; 450 police personnel on standby

Speaking to media persons here, he said police found it difficult to get the details of owners who lost their vehicles in violence. Thus, the process of collecting the details is still in progress. 

Two bikes were torched in the city on Tuesday morning.

On arrests, he said two persons had been nabbed, one has been detained and two others are being interrogated.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Karnataka News
shivamogga
Bajrang Dal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

 