1,400 cases transferred from ACB to Lokayukta in Karnataka

The process of transferring cases and files from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the Lokayukta has been completed. Close to 1,400 cases have been transferred to the Lokayukta.

Data from Karnataka Lokayukta shows that, with 235 cases, Bengaluru had the highest number of cases pending with ACB. Belagavi (63 cases) and Tumakuru (53 cases) were next on the list. Most other districts had relatively fewer cases.

Many of these cases have been pending for years with the ACB and Lokayukta officials say investigations will now be expedited.

“It is important to study at what stage the investigation was stopped and the evidence recorded earlier. We have formed an internal committee to reassign these cases to the available personnel based on the type of cases. Investigations will soon pick up pace,” Lokayukta Justice B S Patil told DH.

He said there was a need to put a system in place before starting investigations.

“The papers or files do not reflect all the aspects of the case and there is a need to study them in detail. We are coordinating with all districts to fix responsibilities and assign the cases. The additional director general of police (ADGP), Lokayukta, has been tasked with assessing the case status and distributing them accordingly,” Patil said.

Though the cases have been handed over to the Lokayukta, the state government had only approved the transfer of 50% of the ACB staff to Lokayukta and the officials are now mulling on requesting for more personnel.

“We are actively conducting raids and taking action in complaints received under the Prevention of Corruption Act. With the approved number of personnel, it will get difficult to both investigate pending cases and act on new complaints. We are assessing the requirement and will soon send a request to the government,” a Lokayukta official said.

The Karnataka High Court, in August 2022, abolished the ACB, formed by the state government in 2016, and directed that all ongoing investigations be transferred to Lokayukta.