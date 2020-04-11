14,000 fishermen to start fishing on April 15

14,000 traditional fishermen to start fishing on April 15

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 11 2020, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 22:04 ist

More than 14,000 traditional fishermen from coastal districts will be permitted to carrying out fishing activities from April 15, district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Poojary said that fishermen themselves discontinued fishing after finding it difficult to practise social distancing rules. "We are planning a system where the catch of traditional fishermen will be delivered at doorsteps without violating the social distancing rules. Removing restrictions on fishing will lead to economic empowerment of poor fishermen," he added. Poojary added that loans of 23,000 fisheremen would be waived under various schemes sponsored by the Central and state government 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kota Srinivas Poojary
fishermen
social distancing rules
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

 