14,000 traditional fishermen to start fishing on April 15

More than 14,000 traditional fishermen from coastal districts will be permitted to carrying out fishing activities from April 15, district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Poojary said that fishermen themselves discontinued fishing after finding it difficult to practise social distancing rules. "We are planning a system where the catch of traditional fishermen will be delivered at doorsteps without violating the social distancing rules. Removing restrictions on fishing will lead to economic empowerment of poor fishermen," he added. Poojary added that loans of 23,000 fisheremen would be waived under various schemes sponsored by the Central and state government