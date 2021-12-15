15 Cong MLCs suspended for 'bad behaviour'

  • Dec 15 2021, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 16:26 ist
A view of the Karnataka Legislative Council. Credit: DH Photo

Amid high drama in Karnataka Legislative Council, 15 Congress MLCs were suspended for 'bad behaviour'. They were protesting in the Well of the House. 

SR Patil, M Narayanaswamy, BK Hariprasad, Pratapchandra Shetty, CM Ibrahim, Nazeer Ahmed, RB Timmapur, Basavaraj Patil Itagi, Aravinda Kumar Arali, UB Venkatesh, MA Gopalaswamy, CM Lingappa, Veena achaiah, PR Ramesh and Harish Kumar were suspended for the day by Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti.

Karnataka
MLC
Congress

