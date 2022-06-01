15 detained over attempt to torch Karnataka Education minister's house

Tiptur police have taken 15 people into their custody for questioning over an alleged attempt to set Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh's house in Tiptur on fire.

"There was an attempt to torch Education Minister B C Nagesh's house during a protest by the Congress and NSUI workers, opposing textbook revision. No major damage was reported in the incident. But the government has taken this act very seriously. We will not tolerate such hooliganism," the Home minister told reporters.

Most of the protesters were outsiders. Police have detained 15 persons, including five from Bengaluru, one each from Bhadravati and Tumakuru, two from Chikkamagaluru and three from Davangere, the minister said.

Also, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday condemned the protest and ruckus allegedly by NSUI workers at B C Nagesh's residence in Tiptur. "Such behaviour does not bode well for students. Indiscriminate action will be taken against miscreants who carried out this heinous act," Bommai said in a tweet. Several BJP leaders slammed the Congress and the NSUI.