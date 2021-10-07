15 Karnataka districts lagging behind in Covid vaccination race

Recalibration of population targets has left districts at the bottom 15 in terms of vaccination coverage, say, district officials, who fared poorly in the first dose drive.

The readjusting of targets was apparently done just four days ago because of which targets have been 'inflated', and have lowered their 'percentage covered' in terms of vaccinations, they say.

As many as 15 districts are below the state average of 81% in first dose coverage as of October 5, as per data shared by Health Minister K Sudhakar. In a meeting on Tuesday, districts pointed out that the 'projected population estimates' for 2021 are skewed.

Yadgir district, for example, was at the bottom of 30 districts in terms of vaccination as it had vaccinated only 57% of its 9,82,594 population with the first dose and 28% of them had received the second dose.

Yadgir district health officer Dr Indumati Kamshetty said, "We have already discussed this with the state government. This is a numbers game. This is not our actual target. The population suddenly went up in the targets we received recently and that is why we are standing at the bottom. Our target should be 8.4 lakh.

She said the state government also agreed on Tuesday that this is not the ground reality and has agreed to change it.

"All our people are on the field even on a government holiday on Wednesday to vaccinate devotees who visit 28 mutts in the district for Mahalaya Amavasya. We have requested the gurus to help us encourage the devotees to get jabs," she said.

Dr Rajshekar Patil, district immunisation officer, Bidar, echoed a similar problem and said his district figures at the bottom five because the population estimate was increased from 12,25,000 to 13,16,103 on Monday.

"We have sent a letter to the state government that they have increased the target suddenly. We had a first dose coverage of 70% till Friday but now it has dropped to 66%. We don't believe there was undercounting of around a lakh people in the district. Even the second dose coverage is reflected wrongly by the state.

"We have covered 44% but it shows 29%. It should be calculated against 8,60,000 but they are calculating it against the revised population target which we are already contesting," Patil said.

Koppal district is at the bottom six with 68% first dose coverage and 27% second dose coverage. Deputy commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishor said the population numbers were recently changed to 10,98,210.

"Recently, there has been a change and the percentage calculation has been revised. Our ASHAs have a list of unvaccinated people and we are only concerned with getting those jabbed," he said.