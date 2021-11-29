15 Karnataka districts report zero new Covid cases, fatalities

Karnataka on Monday logged 257 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 29,95,857 and 38,203, respectively. As many as 15 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities.

On Monday, 205 people were discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,50,747. Active cases, as on Nov 29, stood at 6,878.

Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of Covid cases with 131 fresh infections and two deaths.

Tumakuru reported 23 new cases, Hassan 21, Mysuru 15, Kodagu 14 and Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad recorded 11 infections each.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.45% while the case fatality rate was 1.94%.

A total of 56,825 samples were tested, including 49,473 RT-PCR tests, on Monday. The testing tally surged past 5.32 crore.

As many as 7,38,34,789 vaccines, including 5,23,041 on Monday, were administered in the state, so far.