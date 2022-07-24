15 Karnataka students secure top 3 ranks in ICSE class 12 exams

A total of 15 students from Karnataka were among 154 students across the country to share top three positions of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 12 exams, the results of which were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Sunday.

The results can be accessed at http://www.cisce.org

Three students from Bengaluru, Sana Jose from St Joseph’s Boys High School, Niveditha S Warrier from Christ Academy ICSE School and Sneha N Shastri of St Francis De Sales Public School have shared top position at the national level and also emerged as state toppers by securing 99.50%.

Eight students, Adityaa Chandna from The Frank Anthony Public School, Krithika Kannan of Sophia High school, Syed Wahaj Hassan from St Joseph’s Boys High School, Jaiveer Sandeep Chabria and Veda Menon from Mallya Aditi International School, Surabhi K C from Vidyaniketan School, Hebbal, Hita Chitlur of Vidyashilp Academy, Yelahanka, and Aditya Nishant Gurjer of Mallya Aditi International School have secured second position with 99.25%.

Four students have bagged third position with a 99% score. Mrithika Basker from Vidyashilp Academy, Navya T G of Christ Academy ICSE School, Manas Neelesh Bam from Bethany High School and Akshar Dhruv Krishnan from Head Start Educational Academy are the students.

From Karnataka, a total 2,169 students appeared for the exams of which six candidates were unsuccessful. The overall pass percentage of Karnataka students is 99.72. Continuing the trend, girl students outshined boys with a pass percentage of 99.83% as against 99.60% recorded by boys.

The examination was conducted in 49 written subjects including 12 Indian, five foreign and two classical languages.

The Southern region had the best pass percentage of 99.81 followed by Western region with 99.58%.