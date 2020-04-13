15 new cases take state's tally to 247; 60 discharged

With 15 people contracting Covid-19 on Monday, Karnataka's tally went up to 247. So far, 60 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the state.

Minister S Suresh Kumar, spokesperson for Covid-19 in Karnataka, said, "Out of 10,017 samples tested, 247 have returned positive for the virus. So, our positivity rate is 2.5%. This is better than Kerala 6.3%, Rajasthan 2.82%, Maharashtra 5.53%, Delhi 9.13%, and Tamil Nadu 11.5%. Average growth rate of the state after it hit 100 cases is 7.1% as opposed to India's 16.5%. The growth rate in the last four days has been 6.4%."

Out of the 15 cases reported on Monday, Hubballi-Dharwad accounted for four, Malavalli in Mandya district and Raibag in Belagavi reported three each, Bidar reported two new cases while Mudhol in Bagalkot, Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban saw one case each. All of them are contacts of previously diagnosed patients.

Five of them are minors, aged 5 (boy), 7 (girl), from Hubballi-Dharwad, 8 (girl), from Malavalli, Mandya, 16 (girl), from Bidar and 14 (boy), from Raibag, Belagavi. Patient from Doddaballapur, a 39-year-old man had a travel history to Delhi, and a 62-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban had SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness).

The districts that saw maximum number of discharged cases are Bengaluru Urban (27), Mysuru (10), Dakshina Kannada (7), Chikkaballapur (6), and Davangere (3).