15 nursing students test positive in Tumakuru

Fifteen students from Kerala studying in two nursing colleges in Tumakuru have tested positive for Covid-19. All these students have been isolated.

Eight students in Siddaganga Nursing College and seven in Varadaraju College have contracted the infection.

Following directions from the state government to ramp up testing, the officials from the health department tested 200 students of nursing colleges in and around Tumakuru for Covid. A majority of students in most of the colleges are from Kerala.

“All the students who tested positive are studying in first-year of the nursing course. Such classes have been suspended temporarily. The infected have been isolated,” District Health and Family Welfare officer Dr Nagendrappa said.

2 quarantined in Hosapete

Meanwhile, two persons who have returned from South Africa to Hosapete (Vijayanagara), have been quarantined in home. Their RT-PCR tests have come out negative, said Taluk Medical Officer Dr Bhaskar.