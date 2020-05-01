150 students return to Belagavi from Kota, quarantined

About 150 students from Belagavi and other districts in the state, stranded at the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan, arrived in the city on Friday. The students were quarantined at different

lodges.

Students from Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and other districts had been to Kota to prepare for entrance exams of engineering and medical courses. They were stranded in the northern state after the nationwide lockdown was clamped to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

They were brought to the city in four buses and housed in lodges for the quarantine period.

A group of residents from Khade Bazaar opposed the move to quarantine the Covid-19 suspects on Thursday. They, however, relented after the police informed them that the persons being placed under observation at the lodges were students who returned from Kota, not the suspects or contacts of the infected.