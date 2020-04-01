'1,500 from Karnataka attended Nizamuddin event'

1,500 from Karnataka attended Nizamuddin event: Health dept

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 01 2020, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 00:53 ist
An ambulance carries devotees, who had recently attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz. (PTI Photo)

Amidst concern over the number of people who may have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, the Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday said that according to the information provided by the Centre, about 1,500 people from Karnataka attended the event.

Giving out details, Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, said, "A total of 1,500 might have attended Tablighi Jamaat event from Karnataka. 800 have been screened, so far. They're being brought to screening centers for the screening process. 143 swab samples have been drawn, so far, because these attendees were symptomatic. Others are asymptomatic." 

The state police chief Praveen Sood told DH that till Tuesday they had traced about 50 foreign nationals who had participated in the congregation and they have been put on quarantine, efforts are on to trace others and number is changing every hour.

