16 museums planned in Karnataka

The government also intends to form a coastal beach tourism task force to promote coastal tourism.

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Benagaluru,
  • Jul 07 2023, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 02:58 ist
The state government has allocated Rs 75 crore towards the development of tourist destinations in the Kalyana Karnataka region, including Hampi, Sannati, and Mailara, among others. He made this announcement in the state budget on Friday.

The government also intends to form a coastal beach tourism task force to promote coastal tourism. A programme will be drawn up under the public-private partnership model to make Sasihithlu an international surfing destination.

It will take up the task of developing 16 museums in the state in phases, starting with government museums in Kalaburagi, Gadag and Bengaluru, in this financial year.

Karnataka
Museum
Karnataka Budget

