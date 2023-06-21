16-year-old student dies after falling from school compound in Karnataka's Davanagere

A 16-year old student of Manyatha Public Residential school -- located near Kurubarahalli in Harihar taluk -- died at a private hospital in Davanagere on Tuesday.

She was admitted to the hospital after falling from the school compound a few days ago.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Siniksha, daughter of Shashikanth from Harapanahalli town in Vijayanagar district.

She had fallen from the school compound on the night of June 18 at 11:30 pm and was rushed to a private hospital in Davanagere.

The reason for her trying to climb the compound is yet to be ascertained.