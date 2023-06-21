16-year-old student dies after falling from school compound in Karnataka's Davanagere

A 16-year old student of Manyatha Public Residential school -- located near Kurubarahalli in Harihar taluk -- died at a private hospital in Davanagere on Tuesday.
She was admitted to the hospital after falling from the school compound a few days ago.
According to police, the deceased has been identified as Siniksha, daughter of Shashikanth from Harapanahalli town in Vijayanagar district.
She had fallen from the school compound on the night of June 18 at 11:30 pm and was rushed to a private hospital in Davanagere.
The reason for her trying to climb the compound is yet to be ascertained.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant
BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end
DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US
Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi
Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3
Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making
Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again
Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult
Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts
'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'