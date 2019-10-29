16-yr-old yoga expert among 64 Rajyotsava awardees

Khushi, a sixteen-year-old yoga exponent from Mysuru, is among the 64 Rajyotsava awardees announced by the government on Monday.

A child prodigy, Khushi is the daughter of S Hemachandra, an official of Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran, and Kumuda. Khushi is a first PU student doing her PCMB at Vijaya Vittala PU College.

Khushi took up yoga to overcome her breathing problem at Vivekananda Yoga and Research Centre in Mysuru five years ago. She has bagged several prizes.

Khushi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 and submitted a representation to consider yoga as a sports discipline. In 2017, during World Yoga Day, Khushi set a world record by performing ‘Niralamba Purna Chakrasana’, 14 times a minute. She received the “Karnataka Kalashree”, “Asadarana Prathibe” and “Jilla Yuva Prashasti”.