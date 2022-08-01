17-year-olds can now register as voters ahead of polls

All 17-year olds who will attain the age of 18 ahead of Assembly elections next year can apply for their voter ID cards by filing advance applications, Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena, said Monday.

Speaking at the launch of new initiatives of the Election Commission, Meena said that electoral rolls will be revised every quarter. For the current round of annual revision of electoral rolls, any citizen attaining the age of 18 years by April 1, July 1, and October 1 of 2023 can submit an advance application to register as a voter from the date of draft publication of electoral rolls.

A Voter Helpline App has also been introduced by the Commission, which allows voters to search their electoral roll by entering personal details, EPIC numbers, or scanning barcodes present in their voter IDs.

Seeking inclusion in new constituencies or deletion of names from rolls in old constituencies can also be done using the app, Meena said.

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, who spoke at the event, urged officials to ensure that all voters are registered ahead of elections next year by making use of all tools at their disposal.