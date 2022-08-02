1,736 fresh Covid cases in Karnataka

1,736 fresh Covid cases in Karnataka

The day's test positivity rate stood at 6.74 per cent

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 02 2022, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 03:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka recorded 1,736 new cases of Covid-19, taking the state's active caseload to 10,896, according to the official bulletin by the state government on Tuesday. 

The day's test positivity rate stood at 6.74 per cent. Of the 1,736 cases, 1,274 were recorded in Bengaluru. No new deaths have been reported. The state's total Covid deaths stand at 40,106. 

A total of 25,753 tests were conducted. As many as 1,699 more people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 39,59,342.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

 