1,736 fresh Covid cases in Karnataka

Karnataka recorded 1,736 new cases of Covid-19, taking the state's active caseload to 10,896, according to the official bulletin by the state government on Tuesday.

The day's test positivity rate stood at 6.74 per cent. Of the 1,736 cases, 1,274 were recorded in Bengaluru. No new deaths have been reported. The state's total Covid deaths stand at 40,106.

A total of 25,753 tests were conducted. As many as 1,699 more people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 39,59,342.