174 persons recover from Covid-19 in Madikeri

Amid the gloomy Covid-19 situation, the rise in the recovery rate is definitely a cause for cheer in the district.

A total of 174 infected persons have recovered after availing treatment at designated covid hospital and covid care centres in Madikeri till now.

On average, more than 10 persons are discharged daily in the district. The recovery rate in the district has made people to heave a sigh of relief.

The district had recorded only three cases from March to May. With the unlock 0.1, the number began to rise and the district recorded the cases daily, which also had created fear in the minds of the people.

Kodagu district had recorded a total of 264 cases. Of which, 174 have already recovered. There are 85 active cases and the patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals and covid care centres.

The health condition of the remaining active cases are stable and are recovering. Five persons with severe co-morbid conditions have succumbed to the virus in the district, said

officials from health department.

Grand welcome

A man, who recovered from the infection, was accorded warm welcome by the residents of Shanthinagara in Virajpet, which is a positive development in the district. Such incidents instill confidence in the people. “We should save ourselves through self motivation. If Covid-19 is traced at the primary stage, then the recovery is fast,” said a resident of Shanthinagara in Virajpet.

Further, those who have recovered are also involved in instilling confidence in their areas by maintaining distance. They are circulating video explaining how they recovered from the Covid-19, thereby instilling confidence in the people. Common cold and fever is common among people in the district during monsoon. However, fearing Covid-19, people are consulting doctors for the same.