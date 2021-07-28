K'taka to shift to high-security number plates in 3 yrs

1.76 crore vehicles in Karnataka to instal high-security number plates in 3 years

The government had recently directed the officials at the Regional Transport Office to expedite the matter

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 28 2021, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 03:05 ist
HSRPs were introduced as a measure to check theft and misuse of vehicles. Credit: DH photo

As many as 1.76 crore vehicles across the state will have to change their number plates into high security registration plates (HSRP) in the next three years, with the government preparing to make an announcement in this regard soon.

An HSRP, introduced as a measure to check theft and misuse of vehicles, comes with a hologram with the plate in the back attached to the vehicle, with a snap lock which can't be reused or replaced. A sticker on the windshield integrates the registration number along with engine and chassis numbers. The number is integrated with the government's Vahan portal for verifying authenticity.

As per the direction of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, all vehicles bought after March 31, 2019 come with HSRP which are issued by the dealers. However, the application of the rule for 1.76 crore vehicles which were registered has been delayed following legal challenges to the bids invited by the department as well as red tape.

After failing to meet several deadlines set by the Union government and the Supreme Court over the past two decades, the government had recently directed the officials at the Regional Transport Office to expedite the matter.

Additional Commissioner of Transport L Narendra Holkar said the process of selecting a vendor through the bidding process will be completed soon. "We will give three years of time for compliance, which will be enough for changing the plates of the vehicles,," he said.

A senior official, however, said the RTO officials have failed to include inspection as a prior procedure before issuing HSRP. "In Bengaluru alone, about 500 vehicles are stolen per month. We have come across many bogus registration certificates (RC) created for use of stolen vehicles. Such vehicles will be legalised if HSRP is given without inspecting the validity of the RC," he said.

Transport Commissioner N Shivakumar said they will discuss the issue. "Bogus RCs are not rampant. Still, we will discuss the matter and decide on including it in the procedure," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Vehicles

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 