178 new Covid cases, 2 deaths reported in Karnataka

Karnataka logged 178 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 29,93,777 and the toll to 38,177.

The day also saw 373 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,48,704.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list with 112 cases. The city also saw 300 discharges and one death (another was in Dharwad). The total number of active cases in the state is 6,867.

Also Read | Hold workplace Covid inoculation drives to improve coverage: Centre suggests states

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.31%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR)

was 1.12%.

Dakshina Kannada district reported 16 new cases followed by Mysuru with 14 and Kodagu with 7, followed by others. Cumulatively, a total of 5,27,30,403 samples have been tested in the state so far. In this, 55,699 samples were tested on Monday alone.

As many as 2,21,104 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Monday taking the total vaccination doses to 7,05,41,911.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: