187 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Karnataka

As many as 187 new coronavirus cases were reported from Karnataka on Monday along with one death. The death toll is now 52 apart from two suicides.

A 90-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban who had spent over a month in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 died due to multi-organ failure. Of the new cases, 115 new patients had a travel history to Maharashtra.

The source of transmission is yet to be determined for 45 of these new cases. Udupi reported 73 new cases. The source of transmission hasn’t been determined for 37 cases, the highest in the state. 33 of the 73 new cases have a travel history to Maharashtra and three have returned from the UAE.

Bengaluru Urban reported 28 new cases of which 22 have returned from Maharashtra. All of Kalaburagi’s 24 cases have a travel history to Maharashtra, the youngest is a 4-month-old. Also, 15 of Hassan’s 16 cases have returned from Maharashtra and Mandya has reported 15 cases

All other districts have reported cases in single digits. With this, Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally has increased to 3408 cases.