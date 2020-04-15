19 new coronavirus cases in Karnataka, most in a day; death toll at 12

Karnataka reported its biggest spike in Covid-19 positive cases in a day with 19 fresh cases on Wednesday. It also reported two deaths, one in Bengaluru and another in Hirebagewadi of Belagavi, taking the toll to 12. The tally was 279 as on Wednesday with 80 people discharged. One patient was shifted out of the ICU.

P279, an 80-year-old woman of Hirebagewadi had a heart problem, asthma, and high BP. She was a contact of P224. P224 was a contact of patient P128, who in turn, was a 20-year-old man who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi between March 13 and 18.

In another fatality, a 69-year-old man from Chikkaballapur died in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Patient P250 had co-morbidities and was also overweight, measuring 120 kg. The deceased was referred from a private hospital in Bengaluru Urban to Victoria Hospital on Monday evening.

He had tested positive for H1N1, had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with obstructive sleep apnea and a history of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, and hypertension. He passed away early on Wednesday morning. "The body has been kept at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru and the health department is preparing for the funeral in keeping with the protocol," tweeted Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday afternoon.

After a 10-month-old baby from Dakshina Kannada district recently tested positive for Covid-19, (who was discharged recently), a one-year-old baby boy from Kalaburagi with influenza-like illness tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. "Apart from SARI, now even patients with an influenza-like illness will be tested for Covid-19," said Minister S Suresh Kumar, spokesperson, Covid-19, Karnataka.

For the first time in Karnataka, a police personnel, hailing from Jamkhandi in Bagalkot, has tested positive. He was on duty at a madrasa in Mudhol, Bagalkot.

Cases at Karnataka's Nanjangud cluster skyrocketed with nine employees of the pharmaceutical company testing positive for the virus on Wednesday. Now, the district has 58 cases out of which 12 have been discharged.

"So far, 780 tests have been done in Nanjangud's pharmaceutical company which has more than 1,000 employees. From February 4 to 18, the company had visitors from US, Germany, Japan, China and France. The first Covid-19 positive case showed symptoms on March 13 and tested positive on March 24," Kumar said.