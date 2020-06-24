19 students to miss their first board examination due to coronavirus

At least 19 students will be missing their first board examination this year. As per the data from the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, 10 students have contracted coronavirus and around nine students in quarantine are barred from appearing for the exams.

“I had prepared well for the exams. But now not for my fault, I have to wait till August to write the exams. I don’t know what would be the situation then,” one of students said.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said that these students would be allowed to attend the supplementary exams in August as fresh candidates.

However, several parents expressed their concern and some even called Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to know about the safety measures taken by the department for the exams.

The helpline operators at the Board said that the only query by parents was about safety measures.

False paper leak

Just a day before the exams, an English question paper was rounding on various social media platforms. However, the department said it was a false one.

“That paper was of recently held preparatory exams and we have filed a complaint with cyber police to nab the culprits trying to misguide students,” said Suresh Kumar.