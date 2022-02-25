1998 KPSC row: 7 KAS officers get revised postings

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 25 2022, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 02:15 ist

The state government on Thursday issued orders for revised postings of seven KAS officers currently serving as tahsildars. 

The revised postings pertain to the 1998 batch gazetted probationers' selection controversy, which has dragged on for more than a decade.

Owing to allegations of irregularities, the original selection list for this batch of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) candidates, published in 2006, was challenged in the Court.

In 2021, based on a High Court order, the KPSC published a revised list of postings for candidates selected in the examinations. A few candidates had challenged this before the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal. "Since the KAT quashed their petition, the government is now implementing the revised list issued in 2021," the government order said. 

These officers, who are currently in posts of KAS senior and junior grades, will now be reposted as assistant commissioners and other duties, relieving them of their existing designation, the order said. 

The seven officers are Rekha T, Rashmi G, Sharada Kolkar, Manjunath G N, Mahadev AM, G H Nagahanumaiah and Ismail Saab Shirahatti. 

