2 Cong MLCs urge CM to allow mass Eid prayer

Even as the state government is yet to decide the nitty-gritty of Lockdown 4.0, two Congress MLCs have written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa seeking permission for Muslims to offer congregational prayers for Eid.

In his letter, C M Ibrahim, a MLC and former union minister, stated: "On behalf of the entire community, I would suggest that the government may take a decision by having due consultation with the medical experts to grant permission for Muslims on the day of the Idd to offer prayers in the Idgah Maidan of Masjids from morning till 1 pm, with all precautionary measures and safety norms..."

Ibrahim's letter to the CM also had MLC Abdul Jabbar's name.

Prior to the commencement of the month of Ramzan, the state government, after holding consultation with the community leaders, had requested the community to pray at home in the wake of the pandemic. A government order was issued prohibiting prayers at mosques.

This year, the festival is set to be celebrated either on May 24 or 25, depending on the sighting of the moon.

While the letter drew much flak on social media, with people accusing the leaders of risking public health with such a proposal, officials in the minority welfare department said the state government had not taken any decision on Eid celebrations. "All decisions will be taken only after May 17, once lockdown 3.0 ends. Nothing can be said at this point," an official in the department said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders were quick to launch an attack against the Congress party. Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa tweeted: "We have already experienced the repercussions of Siddaramaiah, Ibrahim and Zameer Ahmed supporting Tablighis. I will request the chief minister to reject this request by Ibrahim. The law is the same for everyone in this country."