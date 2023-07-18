2 injured after car dragged by tipper lorry in Udupi

Two people suffered injuries, after the car in which they were travelling was dragged by a tipper lorry on NH 66 near Hejamady for nearly a kilometre on Monday.
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It is said that the driver of the tipper was unware of how the car hood was jammed against the tipper lorry's rear end. A motorist tried to draw the attention of the driver.
Also Read | Bengaluru student on way to college dies in bike collision
Panicking over receiving the abuse by the motorist, he allegedly drove faster. The car was bound to Mangaluru from Sagar when the mishap occurred. Injured Jafar Khan, Shahina have been admitted to a hospital near Surathkal.
The police said that the incident has come to their knowledge and appropriate action will be taken.
