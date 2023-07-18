2 injured after car dragged by tipper lorry in Udupi

2 injured after car dragged by tipper lorry in Udupi

The police said that the incident has come to their knowledge and appropriate action will be taken.

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jul 18 2023, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 14:07 ist
Video of the incident circulating on social media. Credit: Twitter/@DarshanDevaiahB

Two people suffered injuries, after the car in which they were travelling was dragged by a tipper lorry on NH 66 near Hejamady for nearly a kilometre on Monday.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It is said that the driver of the tipper was unware of how the car hood was jammed against the tipper lorry's rear end. A motorist tried to draw the attention of the driver.

Also Read | Bengaluru student on way to college dies in bike collision

Panicking over receiving the abuse by the motorist, he allegedly drove faster. The car was bound to Mangaluru from Sagar when the mishap occurred. Injured Jafar Khan, Shahina have been admitted to a hospital near Surathkal.

The police said that the incident has come to their knowledge and appropriate action will be taken.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Road accident
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

 