2 lecturers drown in River Tunga in Karnataka

Two lecturers who went to swim drowned in River Tunga near Teerthamathuru in Teerthahalli taluk, Shivamogga district, on Sunday.
The bodies of the deceased Puneeth, 38 and Balaji, 36, both friends and lecturers at Nitte college in Karkala, were retrieved on Sunday evening. Both of them were married. While Puneeth hails from Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada district, Balaji is from Hiriyur of Chitradurga district.
Puneeth and Balaji, along with a group of friends, had come on a tour to a homestay near Yoga Narasimha Mutt in Teerthamathuru for the weekend.
On Sunday morning, all of the friends went to swim in the river. Among Puneeth and Balaji, one of them was caught in the current and started to drown. Looking at this, another rushed to save the friend, but both ended up meeting a watery grave.
The Teerthahalli police and fire personnel conducted a joint operation and were successful in fishing out the bodies from the river, said SP Mithun Kumar.
