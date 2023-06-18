2 lecturers drown in River Tunga in Karnataka

2 lecturers drown in River Tunga in Karnataka

The Teerthahalli police and fire personnel conducted a joint operation and were successful in fishing out the bodies from the river

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jun 18 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 04:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two lecturers who went to swim drowned in River Tunga near Teerthamathuru in Teerthahalli taluk, Shivamogga district, on Sunday.

The bodies of the deceased Puneeth, 38 and Balaji, 36, both friends and lecturers at Nitte college in Karkala, were retrieved on Sunday evening. Both of them were married. While Puneeth hails from Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada district, Balaji is from Hiriyur of Chitradurga district.

Puneeth and Balaji, along with a group of friends, had come on a tour to a homestay near Yoga Narasimha Mutt in Teerthamathuru for the weekend.

On Sunday morning, all of the friends went to swim in the river. Among Puneeth and Balaji, one of them was caught in the current and started to drown. Looking at this, another rushed to save the friend, but both ended up meeting a watery grave.

The Teerthahalli police and fire personnel conducted a joint operation and were successful in fishing out the bodies from the river, said SP Mithun Kumar.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
shivamogga

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Jallikattu and animal rights

Jallikattu and animal rights

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

 