2 more Covid-19 patients recover in Tumakuru

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • May 18 2020, 22:35 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 23:01 ist

Two patients Covid-19 patients (P-591 and P-592) who were being treated at the district hospital were discharged on Monday following their recovery.

With this, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the district is down to four. As many as 7,379 throat swab samples were sent for tests by the hospital of which 6,483 samples tested negative. On Monday, 245 samples were sent for tests and the reports of 847 samples are awaited. 

It may be recalled that a total of 11 positive cases of the pandemic were reported in the district, of which two died and five have recovered.

