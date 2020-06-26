2 more doctors, 8 health workers contract Covid-19

The state continued to see a surge in Covid-19 infections among doctors and health workers. Two more doctors and seven health workers tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Two private doctors in Shivamogga, aged 35 and 38, have tested positive for Covid-19. They got themselves subjected to tests after developing breathing problems. The reports came back positive on Friday.

Six health department staff are among 36 fresh infections reported in Koppal district on Friday. This includes a 21-year-old man who used to work at BBMP hospital in Bengaluru.

The government hospital in Guledgudd in Bagalkot district was sealed on Friday after a staff tested positive for the virus. A few staffers of the hospital have been sent for institutional and home quarantine. A makeshift hospital has been opened at Ambedkar Bhavan in the town.

A woman from KGF working at the R L Jalappa Hospital and Research Centre in Kolar also tested positive. She has been shifted to the S N R District Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Kodagu district administration has requested those who visited the infected district hospital doctor, who also runs a private scanning and diagnostic centre in Madikeri, to get screened for Covid-19 symptoms at the nearest government hospital.

On Thursday, two doctors and five medical staff of the district hospital and a private hospital in Madikeri had tested positive for Covid-19.

Exam invigilator tests positive

An SSLC exam invigilator in Pavagad, a civic worker from Tiptur, a 19-year-old engineering student in CN Halli, a police constable from Surya City police station in Anekal and a primary school teacher from Hunasgi in Yadgir are among the 445 cases reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ballari and Dharwad districts continued to see a spike in Covid cases on Friday. Ballari reported 47 fresh infections while Dharwad recorded its biggest single day surge of 30 cases.