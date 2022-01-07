2 premier educational institutions grapple with surging Covid cases

Amid the ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases, several institutions are battling outbreaks among their students.

At the prestigious National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) at Surathkal, administrators said 13 cases have been recorded to date, following the emergence of a first case on Monday or Sunday, according to Professor Narendranath S, Dean of Student Affairs.

“The first cases were recorded three days ago and we have been finding cases steadily since then,” he said, adding that there is no explanation of how the infections happened as the 2,000-odd student body on campus were not allowed to go out.

Also Read | Third Covid-19 wave in India: A look at worst-hit states

All of the noted cases are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic with mild fever.

Among the cases include at least two people with travel history, including a student who had travelled to Kerala for Christmas. One of the cases was a girl who had returned from West Asia. “Both cases had presented a negative RT-PCR result upon arrival at the railway station and at the airport, but were subsequently found to be positive,” Professor Narendranath said, adding that both the cases were not admitted on campus.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Kishore Kumar said that district authorities had information about five cases (as of Wednesday) and testing had been conducted for 208 primary contacts. “The results were expected on Friday,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), seven cases have been recorded among post-graduate students.

Also Read | India may see 10 lakh Covid cases a day by Jan-end: IISc-ISI model

Dr Namratha C, former president of Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD), said that barring two cases, the others appear to be unrelated, and are spread out among four hospitals. “Some are from Ophthalmology and ENT. The cases have reported throat irritation and a running nose as symptoms,” she said.

Dr Smitha Segu, Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at BMCRI said that four of the cases are in home isolation and the remaining have been isolated at a ward on-campus.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: