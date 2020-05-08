2 repatriation flights from Gulf countries on May 14

The first evacuation flight from Gulf countries to Karnataka will be operated on May 14.

Air India flight (X0814) will leave Dubai at 4.18 pm and land at Mangalore International Airport at 9.30 pm, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said on Friday

The Centre has arranged two flights from Gulf countries to Karnataka to bring the people stranded there.

The date of the operation another flight from Doha to Bengaluru will be announced soon, Gowda said.

After complaints from Karantaka that no flights were arranged for Karnataka from Gulf countries under the Centre’s massive evacuation plan, Gowda spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the issue. “Jaishankar has agreed to arrange special flights exclusively for Karnataka passengers,” Gowda said.

Around 1,903 people from Karnataka, residing in Gulf countries, have registered themselves to return to the state in the evacuation flights, he added.