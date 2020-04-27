2 test positive in Mangaluru for the first time

For the first time, Kulashekar, which is under Mangaluru City Corporation jurisdiction, was declared as a containment zone after an 80-year-old woman and her 45-year-old son, hailing from Kakkabettu in Shaktinagar, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Their throat swabs tested positive for the disease, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said. Both are undergoing treatment at the District Wenlock Hospital.

The mother and the son were in primary contacts of Patient (P) Number 432 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. P432 had succumbed to the disease on April 23.

Dakshina Kannada district has so far recorded 21 cases and all previous 19 cases were from outside the Mangaluru City Corporation limits.

The active containment zone is spread over an area of 1 km and the buffer zone spread over a radius of five km, extended from Padavinangady (north) to Bunts hostel (south) and from Vamanjoor junction (east) to Urva market (West).