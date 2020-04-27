2 test positive in Mangaluru for the first time

2 test positive in Mangaluru for the first time

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 27 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 23:02 ist

For the first time, Kulashekar, which is under Mangaluru City Corporation jurisdiction, was declared as a containment zone after an 80-year-old woman and her 45-year-old son, hailing from Kakkabettu in Shaktinagar, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Their throat swabs tested positive for the disease, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said. Both are undergoing treatment at the District Wenlock Hospital.

The mother and the son were in primary contacts of Patient (P) Number 432 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. P432 had succumbed to the disease on April 23.

Dakshina Kannada district has so far recorded 21 cases and all previous 19 cases were from outside the Mangaluru City Corporation limits. 

The active containment zone is spread over an area of 1 km and the buffer zone spread over a radius of five km, extended from Padavinangady (north) to Bunts hostel (south) and from Vamanjoor junction (east) to Urva market (West). 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
two test
positive
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

 