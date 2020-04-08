20 bound for Vijayapura in ambulance quarantined

20 bound for Vijayapura in ambulance quarantined

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 08 2020, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 22:52 ist

 The police seized an ambulance ferrying 20 labourers, including eight children, from Mangaluru to Vijayapura at Balehonnur checkpost in the district on Wednesday. 

All the labourers and two drivers of the ambulance are now quarantined at NR Pura after they underwent a health check-up at the primary health centre. 

It is said that the ambulance from Davangere had travelled to Mangaluru, with a patient for treatment. While returning, the stranded labourers requested the driver to take them to Vijayapura and he agreed. According to the labourers, the driver asked them to pay Rs 1,500 per head to take them to Vijayapura.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
20
bound for Vijayapura
in ambulance
quarantined
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

SC directs free test for COVID-19 at private labs

SC directs free test for COVID-19 at private labs

 