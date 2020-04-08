20 bound for Vijayapura in ambulance quarantined

The police seized an ambulance ferrying 20 labourers, including eight children, from Mangaluru to Vijayapura at Balehonnur checkpost in the district on Wednesday.

All the labourers and two drivers of the ambulance are now quarantined at NR Pura after they underwent a health check-up at the primary health centre.

It is said that the ambulance from Davangere had travelled to Mangaluru, with a patient for treatment. While returning, the stranded labourers requested the driver to take them to Vijayapura and he agreed. According to the labourers, the driver asked them to pay Rs 1,500 per head to take them to Vijayapura.