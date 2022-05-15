20 names shortlisted for MLC polls: Savadi

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Savadi said, 'We are disciplined party workers and will abide by the high command's decision'

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 15 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 03:00 ist

The state BJP unit has recommended 20 names, including mine and Vijayendra's for the Legislative Council elections, to the party high command, said Laxman Savadi, whose term as MLC will end in June.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Savadi said, "We are disciplined party workers and will abide by the high command's decision."

The then deputy chief minister Savadi replaced Congress' Rizwan Arshad as MLC in 2020 after the latter was elected to the Legislative Assembly seat from Shivajinagar constituency in the by-election held in December 2019.

The biennial election to the seven Council seats by the MLAs is scheduled for June 3.

Laxman Savadi
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
MLC polls

