200 second-year PUC students reject exam results

It has been a week since the results of the second PUC were announced and around 200 students have rejected the results and registered to write the examinations to be conducted in the month of August.

This year, the state government cancelled the second PUC examination and declared all students pass. The results were announced on July 20 and the students, who were not happy with the results, were given the option to reject and write the exams.

The data available with the department as on Wednesday shows that around 200 students have registered so far to write the exams.

Read | After PU results, colleges struggle to decide cut-offs

Of this, a majority of them are freshers and some are repeater candidates. As the last date to reject the results and register for examinations is open till July 30, the officials of the department of pre-university education are expecting this number to reach 300.

“Even if it is a single student, we have to conduct the examination following all the necessary process and safety protocols,” said an official.

This year, the department has declared the results by considering 45% each from SSLC and first PUC and 10% internal assessment from the academic activities conducted in second PUC. Along with it, 5% grace marks was awarded for all the students.

Sources said that students have to write all the papers and the department was finalising the question papers.