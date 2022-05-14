2,000 Karnataka citizens log into self-sketch platform

Two weeks after the government allowed citizens to draw their own sketches for their landholdings online, about 2,000 users have logged in and 150 have paid for the service, authorities said.

The Svavlambhi web platform allows citizens to prepare sketches of their plots without having to wait for a government surveyor. Citizens need to visit the website rdservices.karnataka.gov.in to apply.

“About 2,000 persons have entered data and about 150 have paid online to avail of survey services. We are sending them existing sketches of the survey number duly signed by the government surveyor and supervisor. Citizens can sub-divide within the sketches and upload,” Commissioner for Survey, Settlement and Land Records Munish Moudgil said.

“Downstream I expect thousands of people applying via Svavalambhi. We are trying to make sure the experience is smooth for initial applicants,” Moudgil said.

The self-survey facility will be available for lands under single, multiple and joint ownership. Citizens can use Svavlambhi for 11E sketch, Tatkal Phodi, pre-conversion sketch and partition deed. Officials hope that the numbers will improve as they have done “a lot of backend massive” fixes on the administrative side to quickly dispose of all the applications. “We are training all staff and officers so that disposal happens quickly and smoothly,” Moudgil said.