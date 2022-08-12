2,032 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 12 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 01:22 ist

Karnataka recorded 2,032 Covid-19 cases taking the state’s active caseload to 10,395, according to the state government’s official bulletin released on Friday.

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 6.63%. Of the 2,032 cases, 1,202 were recorded in Bengaluru.

Five deaths were reported - two in Ballari, and one each in Dharwad, Koppal and Uttara Kannada. With this, the state’s total number of Covid deaths is now 40,139.

A total of 30,638 tests were conducted on the day.  As many as 1,686 people were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,77,541.

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

