2,032 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka recorded 2,032 Covid-19 cases taking the state’s active caseload to 10,395, according to the state government’s official bulletin released on Friday.

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 6.63%. Of the 2,032 cases, 1,202 were recorded in Bengaluru.

Five deaths were reported - two in Ballari, and one each in Dharwad, Koppal and Uttara Kannada. With this, the state’s total number of Covid deaths is now 40,139.

A total of 30,638 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 1,686 people were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,77,541.