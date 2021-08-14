21 Karnataka police officers get President's Medal 

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 14 2021, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 02:03 ist
India celebrates 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Around 21 police personnel, including IPS officers Umesh Kumar and Arun Chakravarthy, have been awarded the President's Medal for 'Distinguished and Meritorious service' announced on the occasion of Independence Day. 

Umesh Kumar serving as additional director general of police (ADGP), Economic Offences, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Arun Chakravarthy J, serving as ADGP, Internal Security Division (ISD) have got the president medal for their Distinguished service. 

The other 19 police officers are: M V Ramakrishna Prasad, Commandant of 3rd Battalion, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP); Venkatesh Naidu K S, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Malleswaram sub-division; Ravi P, ACP Chickpet sub-division; Naveen Kulkarni, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySp), State Intelligence; Siddaraju G, police inspector (PI) Talaghattapura police station; M J Dayanand, PI, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB); Shankaragouda Patil, Circle Police Inspector (CPI), Kalaburagi Rural police station; S B Malagi, Special Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI), KSRP Training School, Belagavi; S E Geetha, Woman Police Sub-Inspector (WPI) State Intelligence, Bengaluru; D S Govardhana Rao, Special Assistant RSI, 3rd Battalion; Mohana, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Cyber Crime police station, Mangaluru; Rama Naik ASI Wireless, Bengaluru; Mohammed Munnavar Pasha, head constable (HC), Jayanagar PS; S P Kerutagi, Special RHC, KSRP Bengaluru; B S Dada Ameer, HC, District Armed Reserve (DAR), Ballari; V Somashekar, HC, Armed Police Training School, Bengaluru; R Kumar, computer section, Chikkamagaluru; Syed Abdul Khader, Special RHC, KSRP, Bengaluru, and Gopalappa Devendrappa Kotabagi, City Crimes Record Bureau (CCRB), Hubballi-Dharwad. 

