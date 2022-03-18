21 out of 40 special economic zones in Karnataka operational: Nirani

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani told the Legislative Assembly on Friday that 21 out of 40 special economic zones (SEZ) are operational in the state.

Of the 21 operational SEZs, 11 are located in and around Bengaluru, Nirani said in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda.

The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has acquired 5,632 acres of land for 40 SEZs. The 21 operational SEZs house 280 units employing 2.34 lakh people on 3,435 acres of land.

Also Read | Unable to utilise Rs 19,000 funds for mining-hit districts: Minister

Manyata Embassy Business Park, located on 66 acres of the outer ring road in Bengaluru, is the biggest SEZ in terms of employment, having 71,983 persons working on its premises, according to Nirani. The next biggest SEZ is Pritech Park (36 acres) in Bellandur where 50,388 people work. The Information Technology Park Ltd (474 acres) in Whitefield has 23,685 people.

There are SEZs also in Udupi, Hassan, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Mysuru (L&T), Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada (both Infosys), Nirani stated.

Ease of business

The state government is willing to provide all basic infrastructure, including land, within 24 hours to any industrialist wanting to set up shop in Karnataka, Nirani said.

He was responding to MLA Yashvantharayagouda Patil during Question Hour.

Nirani said the government has decided to keep aside 1,000 acres in each district for comprehensive industrial development, apart from 100 acres at the taluk-level.

Nirani also said the government is committed to ensure that locals get employment in any of the industrial zones set up in state. Nirani said the government will ensure that the Sarojini Mahishi report, which recommends reservation of up to 70% locals in employment, is followed.

4.5 lakh jobs

Between 2018-19 and February 2022, Karnataka has cleared 1,166 investment proposals worth Rs 1.42 lakh crore, Nirani told Shantinagar MLA N A Haris in a written reply. These projects will create 4.51 lakh jobs.

Notwithstanding the pandemic, Karnataka has attracted 561 projects in the 2021-22 financial year (till February) worth Rs 42,714 crore, promising 1.27 lakh jobs. This is higher when compared with 161 projects amounting to Rs 16,508 crore and 1.24 lakh jobs in 2018-19.

Check out latest DH videos here