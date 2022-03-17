'21st century Nizams': Karnataka Assembly ponders on wasteful expenditure

Jacuzzi-fitted bathrooms, lavish bedrooms, the Mysuru kingdom and the Nizams came up for discussion in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday as members lamented how public money is "wasted" on unnecessary expenditure.

This was raised by former minister Krishna Byre Gowda, drawing a comparison between the Wadiyars and the Nizams to criticise wasteful expenditure as he pressed for more efficiency in using resources.

Gowda, the Byatarayanapura MLA, was speaking on demand for grants in the Assembly.

Gowda cited expenses incurred on constructing lavish circuit houses and inspection bungalows (IBs) around the state. "Have you seen the size of bedrooms? Ten poor people can build a house in that space. The bathrooms are 30x45 ft with Jacuzzis and high-pressure showers. For the life of us, we can't even maintain them," Gowda said.

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol intervened to point out that the design of the IBs originated from the Nizams.

"Mysuru kings constructed circuit houses commensurate with the requirement," Gowda said. "This is the difference between Mysuru kings and Nizams. The Nizams felt that the state was for their benefit, whereas in Mysuru, there was a sense they are a part of the state. We have become Nizams of 21st century," he said, calling for rational use of resources, especially during the period of financial crisis suffered by the state.

Former minister H K Patil noted that even the lavish circuit houses and IBs were not used by ministers and senior officials who preferred to stay in private hotels to avoid people coming to meet them.

Gowda also said that when he was a minister in the previous Congress government, one of his Cabinet colleagues proposed spending Rs 125 crore on a new engineering college. He also criticised expenditure incurred by varsities who took up a large number of construction activities. "All varsities have become mini-PWD departments," he said.

Public Works Minister C C Patil noted that many MLAs had submitted proposals for new IBs. Highlighting the simplicity of an IB constructed at Chitradurga, he said that the government could adopt the model for future structures.

