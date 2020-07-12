22k beds at care centres for asymptomatic in B'luru

With the increase in Covid cases in the city, 22,258 beds have been arranged in various places to treat the patients, said Rajender Kumar Kataria, IAS officer, and in-charge of a Covid care centres (CCCs) in the city.

Kataria said care centres have been set up in various places to accommodate asymptomatic patients. Six centres with a capacity of 2,171 beds are already functioning with 65% occupancy.

In Haj Bhavan 352 out of 384 beds are filled, at Sri Sri Ravishankar Ayurveda Hospital all 176 beds are filled, in GKVK campus 677 out of 716 beds are filled, in Government Ayurveda College 216 out of 250 beds are filled, in Koramangala Indoor Stadium 25 out of 245 beds are filled and in Horticulture campus boys' hostel 11 out of 200 beds are filled, he said.

The officer added that five centres with basic infrastructure and a capacity of about 1,960 beds are kept ready at the UHS Girls' hostel, GKVK Campus, with 160 beds; NEGH, Jnana Bharathi Campus with 500 beds; Janan Bharathi Girls' Hostel with 350 beds; BGS Hospital with 200 beds; and RN Shetty Engineering College Hostel with 750 beds.

In addition to the BIEC facility, seven stand-by CCCs have been identified and notified with around 8,027 beds and kept ready. They are PES College (110 beds), RV College of Engineering (577 beds), BGS Engineering Hostel (300 beds), Dayananda Sagar Hostel (250 beds), Palace Grounds (3,000 beds) and BDA Indraprastha Apartment on Mysuru Road (2,000 beds). Total 22,258 beds will be ready for asymptomatic patients at the centres, he added.