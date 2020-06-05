23 cities, towns likely to face drinking water problem

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 05 2020, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 23:13 ist

As many as 23 cities and towns in Karnataka are expected to face drinking water problem in the next two months, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was told by the officials o Friday. 

So far, 12 urban local bodies are dependent on private tankers for water supply, officials briefed the CM at a review meeting of the Urban Development department. 

The deputy commissioners have Rs 47.24 crore with them to tackle drinking water problems and “at no cost should citizens suffer for the want of water,” Yediyurappa directed the officials. 

Yediyurappa also appreciated the efforts of the urban local bodies in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a release.

