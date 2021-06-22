25 lakh rural households to get tap water this year in Karnataka

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday was informed by officials that 25 lakh rural households will be provided with functional tap water connections this year under the Jal Jeevan Mission, branded as 'Mane Manege Gange' in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa reviewed the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. Of the 91.19 lakh rural households, about 28 lakh have been covered with functional household tap connections, the officials said.

“The chief minister directed the officials to achieve the target of providing 25.17 lakh tap water connections in rural areas of the state within the stipulated time in the current financial year,” Yediyurappa’s office said in a statement.

“The CM also directed the officials to implement the scheme on priority wherever water is available from river sources in the state. The scheme is a flagship programme of our prime minister and has to be implemented within the given timelines,” the statement said.