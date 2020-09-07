25 MPs from Karnataka lack courage: Eshwar Khandre

The working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, Eshwar Khandre has said that 25 Lok Sabha members from the state lack courage to speak before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Khandre said that the Centre had been discriminating against Karnataka in paying the share in GST collection. However, the BJP leaders in the state have not been questioning the Centre in this regard, he said.

Khandre said that while the state demanded Rs 50,000-cr flood relief package, the Union government released only Rs 1,800 crore.