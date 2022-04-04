25,000 students skip Maths SSLC paper

As many as 25,000 students were absent for the Maths paper of the SSLC examinations on Monday.

The total number of candidates registered for the subject was 8,72,525, of which 8,47,381 were present and 25,144 skipped the paper. However, the Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has no clue over the reasons for the huge absenteeism.

Girl overcomes father’s death, writes exam

It was not a normal situation for a girl who wrote her exam at the Karnataka Public School examination centre at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru on Monday.

Vaishnavi B, a student of National High School, lost her father on Sunday night. Despite the grief, the girl attended her exam in the morning and took part in the last rites of her father in the afternoon.

“Her father was ill for so many days and he breathed his last on Sunday night. But we managed to convince the girl to write the exam considering her future,” said a teacher from National High School.

