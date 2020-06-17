26-year-old man succumbs as cases mount in Kalyana K'taka

Fresh infections continued to pile up in Kalyana Karnataka with the region reporting another big surge of 138 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours (ending at 5 pm on Wednesday). Ballari district has alone accounted for 69 fresh cases since Wednesday afternoon.

The region also saw two patients, including a 26-year-old man, lose their battle against the virus.

Patient 7697, a man from Bidar, aged 26, died of Covid-19 at the designated hospital on Monday (June 15). He was admitted to BRIMS hospital on June 5 after he developed fever. His throat swab sample has returned positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Another patient (P-7724), a 62-year-old man from Ballari died of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts on Wednesday gave something to cheer for amid the pandemic gloom. Both the districts reported more recoveries than the fresh cases. Yadgir saw 112 discharges post-recovery while Kalaburgai reported 100.

Udupi district, which is ranked first in terms of Covid cases, on Wednesday witnessed 87 patients walk out of the designated hospitals. The coastal district with a tally of 1,039 cases, has just 134 active cases, as on June 17.

Ballari district, which is grappling with the mounting cases from Jindal (JSW) cluster, saw a staggering 69 infections in the last 24 hours. Sandur taluk alone reported 40 new cases.

“Among the fresh infections are: seven influenza-like illness (ILI) cases, 32 contacts of the previously diagnosed persons and 15 interstate travellers. Contract tracing is underway for 15 fresh cases. Six patients have been admitted to Ballari Covid hospital while the rest are admitted to Sanjeevini Covid hospital in Toranagallu,” Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul told reporters.

Yadgir registered 37 new cases, Kalaburagi 19 and Bidar 12.

Community transmission?

Meanwhile, Dharwad is experiencing signs of community transmission with the cases erupting in various places and in different ways. However, the district authorities are in no mood to admit it.

As many as seven contacts of Patient 6834, including two girls, have tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday. Patient 6834, a 30-year-old woman, had contracted the virus from a teacher of a prvate school in Dharwad.

Likewise, a 55-year-old man from Morab village in Navalgund taluk, a contact of Patient 6222, has tested positive for the disease. Patient 6222, 59-year-old man from Morab has emerged as super spreader. As many as 25 of his contacts have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan told a meeting, “With the infections mounting in the district, random testing should be done in an effective manner using RT-PCR pooled sample technique as per the guidelines laid down by the government in this regard.”